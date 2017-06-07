Kidsburgh: Unique Children’s Museum Gift For Father’s Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Father’s Day is coming up and if you’re looking for a really special gift, Kidsburgh has an idea.

It’s something that’s sure to get dad both laughing and crying. It’s a voice recording of an interview with kids, talking all about their dad.

Kids have a lot to say about their dads, but they just need to be asked the right questions in the right way.

Radio host Larry Berger has a way with kids.

“When we interview kids, we are often able to get them to say things that they’re thinking but they would not have otherwise verbalized,” Berger said. “I think as long as we treat kids with respect and honor them as the people they are, they will respond in kind.”

Berger founded the Saturday Light Brigade almost 40 years ago, which is now housed in the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh.

It’s radio programming promoting youth voices, both by and for young people.

Twelve years ago, he began creating audio cards, or CD recordings of interviews of children for Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.

The interview can last up to 15 minutes.

Then, while the kids decorate a card that the CD will go inside, Berger and his team edit the extraneous parts of the interview.

You never know what kids will say or do.

Hayden, 5, and 3-year-old Charlie Carr from Dormont made their dad an audio card a few years ago and are back for a new one.

“He was very touched and very proud of it and shared it with anyone who would listen,” Jackie Carr said.

This time, Charlie talked about making Legos with his dad and Hayden talked about reading his favorite book with his dad.

Jimmy Spagnolo, 8, from Shaler, sang the song, “You Are My Sunshine” and talked about throwing water balloons with his dad, watching the “Fast and Furious” movies with him and how cool it is to visit him at the bank where he works.

The children finish by saying “Happy Father’s Day. I love you, Daddy.”

The cost of the audio card is only $15, which is much below their cost to make them.

You can do it at the Children’s Museum, Monday through Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.. It’s first come, first served.

You can learn more about it and lots of great ideas of things to do with dad for Father’s Day on Kidsburgh.org – an online resource for kids and families.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter