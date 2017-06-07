Police: Man Angry Over Onions On His Food, Exposes Himself, Threatens To Shoot Restaurant Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is facing charges after police say he threatened the lives of employees at a restaurant in North Oakland because they put onions on his food.

Police say Yuba Sharma was arrested Tuesday night outside of All India restaurant on North Craig Street.

According to the criminal complaint, the owner told police Sharma had been at the restaurant the day before and was “acting belligerent.” So, when he returned Tuesday, and appeared to be intoxicated, the owner told him he was not welcome.

Investigators say Sharma refused multiple times to leave, and then threatened to shoot the owner and reached for his pants pocket. That’s when the owner called police.

While they were waiting, another staff member joined the owner and that’s when they say Sharma pulled down his pants and exposed himself.

When police arrived on the scene, officers said Sharma smelled of alcohol, had blood shot eyes, was slurring his speech, couldn’t maintain his balance and was speaking nonsense.

The criminal complaint reports he eventually told officers he got into an argument with the restaurant staff because of the onions on his food.

Police say they also ordered Sharma to leave and he continued to refuse, at one point shouting at the restaurant. Eventually, the owner decided he wanted to press charges, but when officers tried to take Sharma into custody, he resisted.

According to the criminal complaint, officers had to lift Sharma into the backseat of their cruiser.

He refused to answer officers’ questions about where he was from, but police did find a Michigan ID. Sharma was then taken to Allegheny County Jail.

KDKA checked Sharma’s records and found he has a long list of run-ins with police, most involving public drunkenness.