Young Man Rescued After Falling Over Cliff At McConnells Mill State Park

PORTERSVILLE (KDKA) –A young man had to be rescued at McConnells Mill State Park in Lawrence County after falling from a cliff Wednesday afternoon.
The 18-year-old Green Tree man, who had just graduated from Central Catholic High School, was out hiking with two of his classmates when he fell about 25 to 30 feet.
Rescue crews made it down to him and said he is talking and alert.
A medical helicopter was brought in to get the young man to a hospital to be checked over. There’s no word on his condition.
