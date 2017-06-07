STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 4 Recap | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Mom Sentenced After Allowing Daughter, 13, To Drink 17 Vodka Shots For Birthday

June 7, 2017 7:44 AM
Filed Under: Charles Younger, Michelle Edwards

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania mother has been sentenced to 4 ½ years in jail after her daughter was hospitalized after drinking 17 shots of vodka.

The Morning Call reports Michelle Edwards and the teen’s father, Charles Younger, had pleaded guilty to child endangerment.

Police say Edwards provided her daughter and another 15-year old girl with liquor for her daughter’s 13th birthday in January.

Officers were called to their home in Allentown after receiving reports of an unconscious 13-year-old girl. Police say Edwards and Younger had fled the home. Younger later told a judge he “just panicked” when he heard the sirens.

Doctors say the teen’s blood-alcohol level was at .32 percent, which is four times the state’s legal limit to drive.

Edwards says “this taught me a lesson.”

