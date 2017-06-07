Police, Narcotics Enforcement Team Raid Home In Penn Hills

PENN HILLS (KDKA) – A neighbor calls it a quiet cul-de-sac, but a house in Penn Hills was surrounded by cops from several agencies Wednesday morning.

“I’m surprised. It’s kind of scary to see all these cops,” Thestes Harper, a neighbor, said.

Agents searched the garage, the house and four cars on Presidio Court.

At one point, two pit bulls in the house attacked a police dog from McKeesport.

Allegheny County Police, District Attorney Police and the narcotics enforcement team from the District Attorney’s Office were out in full force. It was all part of an operation that none of the agencies would discuss.

Harper lives directly across the street.

Brenda Waters: You see anything going on there before?

Harper: Never, I’m very surprised.

Waters: What do you know about the people across the street?

Harper: I don’t know anything about them, really very quiet. I know all the other neighbors, but not those. They stay to themselves.

Two people came out of the house, but they were not arrested. However, two of their cars – a Corvette and a Tundra – were seized and towed away.

The investigation continues.

