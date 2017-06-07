STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 4 Recap | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Pennsylvania May Need Outside Lending Help To Prop Up Budget

June 7, 2017 11:27 AM
Filed Under: Budget, Eugene Depasquale, Gov. Tom Wolf, Joe Torsella

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s state treasurer and auditor general are warning lawmakers that the state government’s worsening long-term deficit may require it to borrow money from an outside lender to prop up routine budgeted operations.

The letter, delivered to lawmakers Wednesday, says the state may need to borrow as much as $3 billion between July and next April.

The letter comes as Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and the Republican-controlled Legislature eye a projected $3 billion deficit through July 1, 2018. That’s almost 10 percent of the state’s approved budget.

In recent years, the state has drawn on a low-interest credit line from the state treasury. But Treasurer Joe Torsella and Auditor General Eugene DePasquale say there may not be enough money in the treasury’s long-term investment fund to meet the state’s needs in the coming year.

