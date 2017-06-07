Rania’s Recipes: Lamb Kebabs & Arugula Salad

Rania Harris stopped by PTL to show off some more recipes that are perfect for summer grilling season!

Pomegranate Marinated Lamb Kebabs

Marinade:

1 cup walnuts or walnut pieces

½ cup pomegranate molasses

1 teaspoon sea salt

2 garlic cloves, mashed or minced

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

½ cup minced fresh flat-leaf parsley (optional)

Sugar (optional)

Fresh tarragon leaves (optional)

2 pounds boneless lamb loin, cut into approximately 1-inch cubes

Accompaniments:

Herb plate – scallions and sprigs of fresh mint, tarragon, basil

Cooked rice and Tzatziki

Directions:

To make the marinade, place the walnuts in a food processor and pulse to chop them to smaller than raisin size. Add the remaining ingredients and pulse to blend. Transfer to a large bowl.

Add the meat to the bowl and stir, turning to make sure all surfaces are coated with marinade. Cover and set aside to marinate for at least 1 hour or as long as overnight; refrigerate if the marinating time is more than 2 hours.

Bring the meat to room temperature before grilling. Preheat a charcoal or gas grill.

Brush off most of the marinade that is clinging to the meat and reserve the marinade. Thread the meat onto metal skewers so that the pieces are barely touching each other, not crowded together; this helps the meat cook evenly. Place the skewers 4 to 5 inches from the coals or flame and grill, turning occasionally, for 7 to 12 minutes, depending on the heat of your fire and the desired degree of doneness.

While the meat is grilling, or once it comes off the grill, pour the marinade into a small saucepan, add about ½ cup water, and bring to a boil over medium heat. Cook for a few minutes, stirring occasionally. Taste it and season with salt if you wish; if it is too tart for your taste, stir in a teaspoon of sugar to taste. Stir in some tarragon leaves once it comes off the heat. Pour into a small serving bowl.

Serve the skewers over a bed of rice pilaf along with the platter of herbs, the sauce and a bowl of Tzatziki. Serves: 6

Arugula Salad with Prosciutto and Burrata

¼ cup good white wine vinegar

1-1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 extra-large egg yolk, at room temperature

1 teaspoon minced garlic

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

½ cup good olive oil

9 ounces baby arugula

2 (8 ounce) balls of burrata

¼ pound thinly sliced Italian prosciutto (8 to 10 large slices)

Fresh figs, halved (optional)

Garlic Toasts (recipe follows)

Directions:

Put the vinegar, mustard, egg yolk, garlic, 1 teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper in a small bowl or 2-cup glass measuring cup. Slowly whisk in the olive oil, making an emulsion. Place the arugula in a large salad bowl, pour on enough vinaigrette to moisten, and toss well.

Distribute the arugula on 4 dinner plates. Place half a burrata, cut side down, in the middle of each plate and artfully arrange the prosciutto and figs, if using, around it. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and serve with garlic toasts.

Serves: 4

Garlic Toasts

½ French baguette

2 to 3 tablespoons good olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 garlic clove, halved lengthwise

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Slice the baguette ¼ inch thick in 12 long diagonal slices.

Lay the slices in one layer on a sheet pan, brush each with olive oil, and sprinkle liberally with salt and pepper. Bake the toasts for 15 to 20 minutes, until they are browned and crisp.

As soon as they are cool enough to handle, rub one side of each toast with the cut side of the garlic. Serve at room temperature. Makes 12 toasts