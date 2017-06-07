1 Charged, 1 Sought In Stowe Twp. Kidnapping & Sexual Assault

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police have named two suspects in connection with a kidnapping and sexual assault case.
Police believe 37-year-old Marnell Watts and 32-year-old Edward Damel Ponton kidnapped a 40-year-old woman from Stowe Township on Sunday, June 4.
The woman says she was forced into a vehicle around 9:30 p.m. while she was walking on McCoy Road.
She told investigators she was taken to a home on Pleasant Ridge Road, where she was physically and sexually assaulted.
The woman says she escaped the Tuesday morning and ran to a nearby resident for help.
She was taken to Ohio Valley Hospital, where she was admitted as a patient and received treatment for her injuries.
Watts is charged in connection with the kidnapping and assault. Police are still looking for Ponton, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Police say Ponton is a black male, 5-feet-6-inches tall and 200 pounds. He is likely driving an older model gold Buick LeSabre with tinted windows. Investigators say he frequents Pittsburgh’s North Side, and Stowe Township.
Anyone who knows where Ponton is should call Allegheny County Police at (412)-473-3000.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter