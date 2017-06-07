STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 4 Recap | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Fans Line Up Outside Of Heinz Field For U2 Concert

June 7, 2017 12:34 PM
Filed Under: Christine D'Antonio, Heinz Field, U2

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The equipment has arrived, the crews are setting up and tonight, U2 will perform at Heinz Field.

Fans have been lining up outside the stadium for general admission seats.

The first person in line got his spot at 4:30 a.m. on Monday. It was a sacrifice, but Jeff Reinhart says it’s well worth it.

“They’re kind of like the soundtrack of my life,” Reinhart said.

Tonight will be his 34th U2 concert.

“You’re right up at the stage, right up with the band, Bono’s sweating on you basically,” he said.

Donna Lane has held Bono’s hand before – at one of her 70 shows.

“Pittsburgh rocks as far as [general admission] goes,” Lane said. “They’re organized, they’re polite, the venue works really well with us.”

She should know having gone through some of the toughest situations

“It’s grueling. By the time you go into the stadium, sometimes you’re outside for 12 hours. I literally had heat stroke in New Jersey in 2011 and had to get medical attention, but I made it.”

Meanwhile, some fans aren’t feeling a connection to the paperless ticket. If you have one, you have to have the credit card that you bought the ticket with along with an ID to get in. Also, your whole party has to be there at the gate.

Patricia Burke’s card was destroyed after a security breach by her bank.

“I’m actually asking and worrying about if I’m gonna stay in line or not and if I can get my tickets. I did call Ticketmaster and they said I have to go to the box office,” Burke said.

“It’s a new procedure by Live Nation and Ticketmaster and it’s really a way of safeguarding fans from counterfeit tickets, but it’s something that a lot of venues are starting to use. It’s not something that Heinz Field has incorporated into all of their events, but it’s something that’s on an event by event basis,” Heinz Field Corporate Communications Manager Nick Sero said.

The NFL’s clear bag policy is also in effect for tonight.

