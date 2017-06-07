STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 4 Recap | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Alleged Victim Says Cosby Took Advantage Of Grief Over Her Son’s Drowning

June 7, 2017 11:51 PM By Julie Grant
Filed Under: Andrea Constand, Bill Cosby, Julie Grant, Montgomery County, Philadelphia, Sexual Assault

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As Bill Cosby is standing trial for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand, some of his accusers have cleared their schedules to watch it all happen.

Victoria Valentino has been very public in accusing Cosby of drugging her and her roommate and then raping her back in 1969. This week, the former playmate and actress is sitting with other accusers, watching him stand trial.

Valentino says people ask her all the time what she would want to say to Cosby now.

“I would ask him, when his son died, did he ever think of what he did to me after my son died,” said Valentino.

Valentino claims Cosby took advantage of the grief she was feeling over her own little boy’s drowning.

“My son was 6, and he had just drowned, and Cosby was interested in getting to my roommate. He used my grief to get to her,” said Valentino.

She continued on and said, “Did he have a shred of consciousness? Did it ever cross his mind? But I don’t think he has any conscience.”

She and other accusers, like Lili Bernard, are showing up at the Montgomery County Courthouse every day wearing pins that say ‘We Stand In Truth.’

“I think he’s sociopathic. I think he has no empathy, no personal insight. I think if he is feeling any remorse it’s about being caught,” said Valentino.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Valentino said Cosby raped her after she tried to protect her roommate from him, after he allegedly gave both of them drugs.

Valentino said, “And then she was unconscious, I distracted him, he was mad at me for doing that and he took it out on me. I was the collateral damage.”

After the incident, Valentino said she had to keep a low-profile for years and even walked away from a recording contract.

Day four will begin on Thursday with the prosecution still presenting evidence. Then, the defense will have their turn.

If convicted Cosby could face up to 30 years in prison.

More from Julie Grant
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch