Alleged Victim Says Cosby Took Advantage Of Grief Over Her Son’s Drowning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As Bill Cosby is standing trial for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand, some of his accusers have cleared their schedules to watch it all happen.

Victoria Valentino has been very public in accusing Cosby of drugging her and her roommate and then raping her back in 1969. This week, the former playmate and actress is sitting with other accusers, watching him stand trial.

Valentino says people ask her all the time what she would want to say to Cosby now.

“I would ask him, when his son died, did he ever think of what he did to me after my son died,” said Valentino.

Valentino claims Cosby took advantage of the grief she was feeling over her own little boy’s drowning.

“My son was 6, and he had just drowned, and Cosby was interested in getting to my roommate. He used my grief to get to her,” said Valentino.

She continued on and said, “Did he have a shred of consciousness? Did it ever cross his mind? But I don’t think he has any conscience.”

She and other accusers, like Lili Bernard, are showing up at the Montgomery County Courthouse every day wearing pins that say ‘We Stand In Truth.’

“I think he’s sociopathic. I think he has no empathy, no personal insight. I think if he is feeling any remorse it’s about being caught,” said Valentino.

Valentino said Cosby raped her after she tried to protect her roommate from him, after he allegedly gave both of them drugs.

Valentino said, “And then she was unconscious, I distracted him, he was mad at me for doing that and he took it out on me. I was the collateral damage.”

After the incident, Valentino said she had to keep a low-profile for years and even walked away from a recording contract.

Day four will begin on Thursday with the prosecution still presenting evidence. Then, the defense will have their turn.

If convicted Cosby could face up to 30 years in prison.