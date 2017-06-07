Man Delivering Food To Friend Loses Control Of Car, Takes Out Guardrail

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Part of West Carson Street was shut down Wednesday morning when a driver lost control and nearly caused a big mess.

It was a regular Wednesday for Ronald Marchesiano.

He sometimes makes homemade pasta in his kitchen and then takes it to a friend at the Onala Club, a facility that helps people recover from drug and alcohol addiction.

But today, his tasty delivery took an unappetizing turn.

“Just coming around that bend, it just got stuck, the gas got stuck,” Marchesiano said.

Marchesiano was driving through the parking lot when his car went out of control. He somehow managed to drive through two parked cars, without hitting either one before the car went over the end of the lot and crashed onto a stone pillar and guardrail along the edge of the street.

“I was scared. I was praying believe me,” he said. “If that guardrail wasn’t there, I probably would have went in that street,” Marchesiano said.

The guardrail wasn’t the only thing that helped him.

“There was a couple that were lifesavers,” said a woman who knows Marchesiano. “they were driving down the street, and she said she caught it out of the corner of her eye. They got out, they helped him out of the vehicle. They called 911.”

Fortunately, Marchesiano wasn’t hurt.

Inbound lanes on West Carson Street were closed while workers cut up the damaged section of guardrail.