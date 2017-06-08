Pittsburgh Named 3rd Best City For Hockey Fans In 2017

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Penguins fans will likely disagree with this, but according to a study, Pittsburgh wasn’t the best city for hockey fans this year.

The Pens may have made it to the Stanley Cup Final this year, but Pittsburgh only ranked third on WalletHub’s list of the Best Cities For Hockey Fans in 2017.

The study looked at 19 key metrics, including performance level of NHL team and NHL fan engagement, and ranked 72 cities that had at least one college or professional hockey team.

The following cities made it into the top five:

1. Detroit

2. Boston

3. Pittsburgh

4. Anaheim

5. St. Louis

Nashville landed the 17th spot on the list.

WalletHub also released the top 5 cities for some of the individual metrics they used.

It should come as no surprise to Pens fans that Pittsburgh took the number 1 spot when it comes to Highest NHL Fan Engagement. Nashville landed on the list of Lowest NHL Fan Engagement, coming in 18th out of 22 cities.

Pittsburgh also came in 2nd for NHL attendance and made it into the top 5 for Best-Performing NCAA (Div. I Men’s) Teams and Best-Performing NHL Teams.

Springfield, Mass., was determined to be the worst city for hockey fans in 2017.

