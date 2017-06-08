STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 4 Recap | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

12-Year-Old Girl Injured After Collision With State Police Vehicle

June 8, 2017 2:40 PM
Filed Under: Bicycle Crash, Cranberry, Pennsylvania State Police

CRANBERRY (KDKA) — A 12-year-old girl on a bicycle was injured after a collision with a state police vehicle in Cranberry on Thursday morning.

It happened on Bayberry Lane around 9:30 a.m.

According to state police, the girl was coming down a hill when she lost her front brake and couldn’t stop. She collided with an unmarked state police vehicle, driven by an on-duty detective.

Cranberry Police say the girl was wearing a helmet. She suffered a head injury and some scrapes.

She was taken to Children’s Hospital with moderate injuries.

