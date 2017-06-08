12-Year-Old Girl Injured After Collision With State Police Vehicle

CRANBERRY (KDKA) — A 12-year-old girl on a bicycle was injured after a collision with a state police vehicle in Cranberry on Thursday morning.
It happened on Bayberry Lane around 9:30 a.m.
According to state police, the girl was coming down a hill when she lost her front brake and couldn’t stop. She collided with an unmarked state police vehicle, driven by an on-duty detective.
Cranberry Police say the girl was wearing a helmet. She suffered a head injury and some scrapes.
She was taken to Children’s Hospital with moderate injuries.
