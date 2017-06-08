STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 4 Recap | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Police Called To Incident At Citizen’s Bank In Monroeville

June 8, 2017 6:05 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Citizens Bank, Giant Eagle, Monroeville

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — Police are on the scene at the Citizen’s Bank at the Giant Eagle in Monroeville this evening for a possible bank robbery.

Details surrounding the incident remain unclear at this time.

But the incident is happening at the Giant Eagle on Monroeville Boulevard.

This would make the third bank robbery at a Citizen’s Bank branch inside a Giant Eagle supermarket since late this morning. The first happened in Shaler and the second Bethel Park.

Both Shaler and Bethel Park police have identified the suspect in those two robberies as 40-year-old Jason Betz.

It is not known who is involved in the Monroeville incident.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch