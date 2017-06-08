Police Called To Incident At Citizen’s Bank In Monroeville

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — Police are on the scene at the Citizen’s Bank at the Giant Eagle in Monroeville this evening for a possible bank robbery.
Details surrounding the incident remain unclear at this time.
But the incident is happening at the Giant Eagle on Monroeville Boulevard.
This would make the third bank robbery at a Citizen’s Bank branch inside a Giant Eagle supermarket since late this morning. The first happened in Shaler and the second Bethel Park.
Both Shaler and Bethel Park police have identified the suspect in those two robberies as 40-year-old Jason Betz.
It is not known who is involved in the Monroeville incident.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
