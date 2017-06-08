Arrest Warrant Issued For Shaler Twp. Bank Robbery Suspect

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of robbing a bank this morning in Shaler Township.

Shaler Police are looking for 40-year-old Jason Betz. He’s facing charges of robbery, simple assault and terroristic threats.

The robbery happened around 11 a.m. at the Citizens Bank in the Giant Eagle on Butler Plank Road.

According to police, no weapon was used and no injuries were reported.

It’s not known if the suspect got away on foot or by vehicle.

Shaler PD has obtained an arrest warrant for Jason Betz in connection with the bank robbery at the Citizen’s Bank in the Shaler Giant Eagle pic.twitter.com/eTbQiHTbN9 — ShalerTownshipPolice (@PoliceShaler) June 8, 2017

Anyone with information on Betz’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.

