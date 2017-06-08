Another Catfish Thrown Onto PPG Paints Arena Ice

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justin Schultz has given the Penguins a 1-0 lead on the Predators with a power-play goal just 1:31 into Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Schultz’s shot from the point went through the legs of Nashville forward Auston Wilson and goaltender Pekka Rinne.

A holding penalty on Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis 50 seconds in gave the Penguins the power play.

Moments earlier, a Predators fan had thrown a catfish on to the ice. The catfish have become the unofficial mascot of the series as Nashville fans have taken to throwing it like Detroit Red Wings fans with octopi.

It didn’t help the Predators in the opening minutes as the Penguins controlled the play and drew the penalty.

