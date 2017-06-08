Police: Toddler Found Dead With Signs Of Sex Assault

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A 1-year-old boy has died after police found him unresponsive in a Philadelphia house with bruises and signs of sexual assault, and the child’s stepfather is under arrest.

Police arrived at a residence in southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday just after 5:30 p.m. over a report of unresponsive child.

Police and fire department personnel found the toddler upstairs, lying on the floor without a pulse.

The boy was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was pronounced dead just after 6 p.m.

Police say the attending physician noticed the child had multiple bruises and signs of sexual assault.

Police didn’t immediately identify the stepfather because charges were pending Thursday.

He’s expected to face charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault and rape.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)