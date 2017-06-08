WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 4 Recap | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Police: Toddler Found Dead With Signs Of Sex Assault

June 8, 2017 2:51 PM
Filed Under: Child Sexual Assault, Philadelphia, Toddler Death

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A 1-year-old boy has died after police found him unresponsive in a Philadelphia house with bruises and signs of sexual assault, and the child’s stepfather is under arrest.

Police arrived at a residence in southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday just after 5:30 p.m. over a report of unresponsive child.

Police and fire department personnel found the toddler upstairs, lying on the floor without a pulse.

The boy was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was pronounced dead just after 6 p.m.

Police say the attending physician noticed the child had multiple bruises and signs of sexual assault.

Police didn’t immediately identify the stepfather because charges were pending Thursday.

He’s expected to face charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault and rape.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch