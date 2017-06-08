West Newton Fire Destroys 1 Business, Leaves Another Badly Damaged

WEST NEWTON (KDKA) – One business was destroyed and another was heavily damaged in a Wednesday evening fire in Westmoreland County.

According to officials at the scene, the fire broke out along South 2nd Street around 10:30 p.m.

The fire is believed to have started in the garage of Area 51 Autoworx and spread to West Newton Pizza House next door.

The auto shop, which restores antique vehicles, was destroyed. Meanwhile, the pizza shop suffered heavy damage.

“It’s just so sad because we lost two more businesses. We just had a fire about six weeks ago on Main Street and lost two more buildings, so this is tragic,” West Newton Mayor Mary Popovich said.

Firefighters ran into several issues including, high tension wires burning off and chemicals inside the auto shop.

There are no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

