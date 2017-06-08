STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 4 Recap | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Crews Battling Large Fire In West Newton

June 8, 2017 12:48 AM
Filed Under: Fire, West Newton, Westmoreland County

WEST NEWTON (KDKA) — Officials in Westmoreland County were called to a large fire in Westmoreland County late Wednesday night.

According to emergency dispatchers, the fire broke out at a building located at 2nd and West Main Streets in West Newton around 10:40 p.m.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Grystar)

There’s no word yet on what sparked the fire or if there’s been any injuries.

Crews were expected to be on scene for much of the night.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

