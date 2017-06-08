Crews Battling Large Fire In West Newton

WEST NEWTON (KDKA) — Officials in Westmoreland County were called to a large fire in Westmoreland County late Wednesday night.
According to emergency dispatchers, the fire broke out at a building located at 2nd and West Main Streets in West Newton around 10:40 p.m.
There’s no word yet on what sparked the fire or if there’s been any injuries.
Crews were expected to be on scene for much of the night.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
