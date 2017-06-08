STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 4 Recap | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Westmoreland Hospital Welcomes Baby Bonino

June 8, 2017 8:25 PM
Filed Under: Nick Bonino, Pittsburgh Penguins, Westmoreland Hospital

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Another Pittsburgh couple had the Pittsburgh Penguins on their minds when naming the newest addition to their family.

Last month, a couple named their newborn son Kessel as the Penguins were preparing for Game 2 against the Ottawa Senators.

Wednesday, on the eve of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, a Westmoreland County couple welcomed baby Bonino to their family.

baby bonino Westmoreland Hospital Welcomes Baby Bonino

(Photo Credit: Excela Health)

Excela Health says Bonino Mussori was born just after 8:30 a.m. at Excela Westmoreland Hospital to Joseph and Gina Mussori, of Mt. Pleasant.

In a photo, baby Bonino can be seen decked out in Pens gear.

