Westmoreland Hospital Welcomes Baby Bonino

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Another Pittsburgh couple had the Pittsburgh Penguins on their minds when naming the newest addition to their family.
Last month, a couple named their newborn son Kessel as the Penguins were preparing for Game 2 against the Ottawa Senators.
Wednesday, on the eve of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, a Westmoreland County couple welcomed baby Bonino to their family.
Excela Health says Bonino Mussori was born just after 8:30 a.m. at Excela Westmoreland Hospital to Joseph and Gina Mussori, of Mt. Pleasant.
In a photo, baby Bonino can be seen decked out in Pens gear.
