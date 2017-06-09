STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 5 Recap | Balloon Man | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

More Cosby Deposition Read Into Court Record On Day 5 Of Trial

June 9, 2017 12:48 PM
Filed Under: Andrea Constand, Bill Cosby

NORRISTOWN (AP) – Bill Cosby is in a suburban Philadelphia courthouse for the fifth day of his sexual assault trial.

Cosby told lawyers in a 2005 civil deposition that he only apologized for giving a woman pills and fondling her because he thought her mother saw him as a “dirty old man with a young girl.”

Prosecutors on Friday are in their second day of reading deposition excerpts to jurors at Cosby’s sex assault trial.

In the excerpts, Cosby spoke about apologizing to Andrea Constand and her mother during a telephone conversation about a year after Constand says he drugged and violated her.

Constand’s mother repeatedly asked Cosby what were in the pills. Cosby refused to answer and said he’d send them in the mail.

Cosby testified in the deposition he thought he’d caused trouble because he was 66 at the time and Constand was 30.

Constand had gone to police with her sex assault allegations days before the January 2005 phone conversation, but Cosby was not yet aware of that.

Cosby maintains the encounter at his suburban Philadelphia home was consensual.

He arrived at court today accompanied by comedian Joe Torry, who a day earlier joined fellow actor and comedian Lewis Dix in support of Cosby.

On Wednesday, actress Sheila Frazier and her hairstylist husband, John Atchison, arrived with Cosby. Earlier in the week, Keshia Knight-Pulliam, who played the youngest daughter, Rudy, on “The Cosby Show,” attended in support of Cosby.

