Former Burrell High School Substitute Teacher Convicted Of Sexual Abuse

June 9, 2017 12:53 PM
Filed Under: Burrell High School, Gilpin Township, Jamison Geibel, Lower Burrell, Teacher Sex Charges

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (AP) – A former substitute teacher in Pennsylvania has been convicted of sexual abuse after being accused of soliciting nude photos from a 17-year-old student.

Lower Burrell police say 32-year-old Jamison Geibel, of Gilpin Township, first contacted the girl about mutual interests when he subbed at Burrell High School, about 25 miles northeast of Pittsburgh in 2013.

jamison geibel Former Burrell High School Substitute Teacher Convicted Of Sexual Abuse

(Photo Courtesy: LinkedIn)

Eventually, police say he suggested they connect on Facebook, where his messages became sexual. Prosecutors say he convinced her to send eight pictures.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports that Geibel’s attorney said he didn’t ask for the pictures and never initiated contact with the girl. He said the girl “brutally” set Geibel up.

Geibel could be sentenced to up to 26 years in prison.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

