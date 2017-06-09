WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 5 Recap | Balloon Man | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Safety Officials Plan For Busy Weekend Of Pens, Pirates, Pride

June 9, 2017 3:33 PM
Filed Under: Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival, Paul Martino, Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Pride, Stanley Cup Final

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Public Safety officials are preparing for a busy weekend in downtown Pittsburgh.

Two Pirates games at PNC Park, Pittsburgh PrideFest events and the EQT Equality March, the last weekend of the Three Rivers Arts Festival — and, of course, a viewing party for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at PPG Paints Arena.

With everything going on, Pittsburgh Safety officials are worried about the amount of people who are expected to be downtown this weekend. Adding to their worries, temperatures are expected to climb into the high 80s.

At a news conference Thursday, officials outlined some of their plans for making sure everyone stays safe.

Patrols will round up old outdoor furniture and couches before Game 6 to prevent any fiery celebrations in the event the Penguins win the Stanley Cup.

And Pens fans won’t be able to flood to the South Side after the game. If the Penguins win, officials will restrict access to the South Side, so if you want to be there to celebrate, you have to get there before or during the game.

Celebrations won’t last all night long. Police will start to send people home about 90 minutes after the end of the game.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch