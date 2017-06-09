Safety Officials Plan For Busy Weekend Of Pens, Pirates, Pride

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Public Safety officials are preparing for a busy weekend in downtown Pittsburgh.

Two Pirates games at PNC Park, Pittsburgh PrideFest events and the EQT Equality March, the last weekend of the Three Rivers Arts Festival — and, of course, a viewing party for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at PPG Paints Arena.

With everything going on, Pittsburgh Safety officials are worried about the amount of people who are expected to be downtown this weekend. Adding to their worries, temperatures are expected to climb into the high 80s.

At a news conference Thursday, officials outlined some of their plans for making sure everyone stays safe.

Patrols will round up old outdoor furniture and couches before Game 6 to prevent any fiery celebrations in the event the Penguins win the Stanley Cup.

And Pens fans won’t be able to flood to the South Side after the game. If the Penguins win, officials will restrict access to the South Side, so if you want to be there to celebrate, you have to get there before or during the game.

Celebrations won’t last all night long. Police will start to send people home about 90 minutes after the end of the game.

