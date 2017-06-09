STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 5 Recap | Balloon Man | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

2 Young Children Cry For Help, Save Overdosed Parents

June 9, 2017 8:38 AM
Filed Under: Sandra Dicianno, Sean Dolhancryk, Upper Darby

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) – Police say 4-year-old and 1-year-old boys saved a Pennsylvania couple who overdosed by yelling out a window for help.

The couple, 32-year-old Sean Dolhancryk and 31-year-old Sandra Dicianno, was in the Delaware County jail Friday on drug possession and child endangerment charges.

Upper Darby police say the children yelled out the window, crying that their parents were locked in the bathroom and wouldn’t come out. Neighbor Kendra Outen called 911 and she and others cared for the children as police and paramedics arrived to revive the couple from heroin overdoses on Wednesday.

Neighbors say the children clutched the leg of one of the responding officers.

Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood says “this addiction is more powerful than love of your children.”

The couple doesn’t have attorneys listed in court records.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch