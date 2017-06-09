Former Pirates Pitcher To Look For Love On ‘The Bachelor Canada’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Pirates pitcher will try to find love on Canada’s version of “The Bachelor” this fall.
According to Corus Entertainment, Chris Leroux, who was with the Pirates in 2011, will star in “The Bachelor Canada.” Leroux is from Ontario.
Twenty women will compete to try to capture Leroux’s heart on the Canadian adaptation of the successful American reality show.
Leroux, 33, played with the New York Yankees, the Florida Marlins and the Pirates throughout his career and recently retired from Major League Baseball.
The show will air on Canada’s W Network later this year.
Leroux isn’t the first Pittsburgh athlete to appear on a reality TV show.
Hines Ward and Antonio Brown both competed for the Mirror Ball Trophy on “Dancing With The Stars.” Ward took home the trophy in 2011 while Brown, who appeared on the show last year, was eliminated just before reaching the finals.
