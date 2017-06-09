WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 5 Recap | Balloon Man | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Former Pirates Pitcher To Look For Love On ‘The Bachelor Canada’

June 9, 2017 4:29 PM
Filed Under: Chris Leroux, Pittsburgh Pirates, Reality Show

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Pirates pitcher will try to find love on Canada’s version of “The Bachelor” this fall.

According to Corus Entertainment, Chris Leroux, who was with the Pirates in 2011, will star in “The Bachelor Canada.” Leroux is from Ontario.

Twenty women will compete to try to capture Leroux’s heart on the Canadian adaptation of the successful American reality show.

Leroux, 33, played with the New York Yankees, the Florida Marlins and the Pirates throughout his career and recently retired from Major League Baseball.

The show will air on Canada’s W Network later this year.

Leroux isn’t the first Pittsburgh athlete to appear on a reality TV show.

Hines Ward and Antonio Brown both competed for the Mirror Ball Trophy on “Dancing With The Stars.” Ward took home the trophy in 2011 while Brown, who appeared on the show last year, was eliminated just before reaching the finals.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch