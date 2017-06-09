Columbia Gas Replacing Thousands Of Feet Of Gas Lines In Jeannette

JEANNETTE (KDKA) — More than 5,000-feet of underground gas pipeline is being replaced in Westmoreland County, and it might impact service for some customers.

Residents of Jeannette are about to see a lot more orange safety cones on their roads as workers begin digging up the ground to put in new high-capacity gas lines.

“Just a lot of trucks driving up and down the street, digging up holes, blocking up the road,” said Jeannette resident Samantha Nemick.

Columbia Gas recently announced plans to replace thousands of feet of old gas lines in the neighborhood.

“I guess we could always use improvement,” said Nemick.

Columbia Gas contractors have already started the process, backfilling new line already in the ground. It’s the first of 5,000 feet of new service line.

Officials with Columbia Gas say residents on these streets can expect disruptions: First, Reed and Parkman Streets, and Allwine, Arlington and Harrison Avenues.

“It’s going to make an impact every single day,” said Nemick.

Columbia Gas says it will notify customers when gas service will be down. Also, residents with interior gas meters will get a new one placed outside of their home.

The project is expected to be wrapped up by early fall, if the weather cooperates.