STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 5 Recap | Balloon Man | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Columbia Gas Replacing Thousands Of Feet Of Gas Lines In Jeannette

June 9, 2017 6:35 PM By Ross Guidotti
Filed Under: Columbia Gas, Jeannette, Ross Guidotti, Westmoreland County

JEANNETTE (KDKA) — More than 5,000-feet of underground gas pipeline is being replaced in Westmoreland County, and it might impact service for some customers.

Residents of Jeannette are about to see a lot more orange safety cones on their roads as workers begin digging up the ground to put in new high-capacity gas lines.

“Just a lot of trucks driving up and down the street, digging up holes, blocking up the road,” said Jeannette resident Samantha Nemick.

Columbia Gas recently announced plans to replace thousands of feet of old gas lines in the neighborhood.

“I guess we could always use improvement,” said Nemick.

Columbia Gas contractors have already started the process, backfilling new line already in the ground. It’s the first of 5,000 feet of new service line.

Officials with Columbia Gas say residents on these streets can expect disruptions: First, Reed and Parkman Streets, and Allwine, Arlington and Harrison Avenues.

“It’s going to make an impact every single day,” said Nemick.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Columbia Gas says it will notify customers when gas service will be down. Also, residents with interior gas meters will get a new one placed outside of their home.

The project is expected to be wrapped up by early fall, if the weather cooperates.

More from Ross Guidotti
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch