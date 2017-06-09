Furry Tails: Orange Crush & Star Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Orange Crush

Animal Friends

They call him Mr. Purrsonality! Orange Crush is going to crush you with sweetness. Who couldn’t resist taking home this wonderful guy and giving him the love he deserves!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

If you look in the dictionary under “perfect cat,” I am pretty sure you would find a picture of Orange Crush. He is not only an incredibly handsome buff tabby, he is also Mr. Purrsonality that greets all visitors to equal amounts of affection and attention. He is 3-years-old and came from a home with many other cats. He’s even comfortable around a dog friend. Orange Crush would be comfortable with sharing a lap with another cat or cat-friendly dog. He even likes kids. What more can you ask for? Stop in to meet Orange Crush and see what makes him so refreshing!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7002. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Star

Orphans of the Storm

A shining star! This sweet but a bit shy kitty is waiting to find a good home! Star would love to meet a kind, loving family soon!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hi, my name is Star! I was brought to the shelter as a stray well over a year ago. The shelter believes I am about 2-years-old. I’m very sweet and quiet. I am also very friendly, and if you open my cage, I often try to climb on your shoulder! I’m can be nervous around other cats, so I would do best in a home without them, or with one who is laid back and gentle. For more info or to meet me, please contact Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning.

To find out more about how to adopt Star, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

