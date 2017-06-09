Dedicated Fan Shows Off Unique Sidney Crosby Balloon Costume To Pens Faithful

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Before Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, Pittsburgh Penguins fans were on pins and needles with the series tied at two games apiece.

But, for one fan, pins and needles were something to be avoided at all cost.

To cheer on the Pens, Eric “the Pens Balloon Man” Costello created a unique balloon costume of Sidney Crosby with about 600 balloons.

Costello, who goes by Weird Eric, is a magician, family entertainer, and obviously, a balloon artist. So, how did his latest creation come to be?

“There’s a guy in Nashville by the name of ‘Sam the Balloon Man,’ and he made a Pekka Rinne balloon costume that was about eight to 10 feet tall,” said Costello.

Not to be outdone, Costello went to work. Even though his wife is eight months pregnant, he spent 12 hours creating the costume.

KDKA’s David Highfield: “Can you sit down in this? Will you break the balloons?”

Costello: “Probably, if I sat down, I’d break a couple.”

So he remained standing all night, revving up the crowds. He can only see three or four feet in front of him.

Highfield: “What’s it feel like? Does it get hot in there?”

Costello: “It gets a little bit hot. It’s not too bad. I got a pretty good day today, it’s 71 degrees, it’s a little overcast.”

Small sacrifices when you’re doing all you can to cheer on the team.

“This is about the Stanley Cup Final, it’s not about me, it’s so much bigger than that,” said Costello.

Costello didn’t actually have tickets to the game, so he cheered on the team while standing up outside PPG Paints Arena at the big screen.