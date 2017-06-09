STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 5 Recap | Balloon Man | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Penguins To Host Game 6 Watch Party Inside PPG Paints Arena

June 9, 2017 10:17 AM
Filed Under: Pittsburgh Penguins, PPG Paints Arena, Stanley Cup Final

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins will be hosting a watch party for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

According to the Penguins, the watch party will be inside PPG Paints Arena and tickets will be $10.

The Penguins will be looking to win their fifth Stanley Cup and second in a row when they head to Nashville Sunday night. The Penguins lead the series 3-2 thanks to a 6-0 win in Game 5.

The broadcast will be shown on the big screen.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. and many concession stands will be open.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster’s website or at the box office.

