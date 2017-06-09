STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 5 Recap | Balloon Man | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Pirates Remove Tony Watson As Closer

June 9, 2017 4:20 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, Clint Hurdle, Felipe Rivero, Juan Nicasio, MLB, Pittsburgh Pirates, Tony Watson

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – It was just a matter of days ago that Clint Hurdle threw his support behind Tony Watson coming off a blown save against the Baltimore Orioles.

Watson then blew a second game against the Orioles and now Hurdle has seen enough.

On the year, Watson has an ERA of 4.44 and has five blown saves in 15 opportunities.

Watson struggled in 2016 when he took over the closer role from Mark Melancon, blowing five saves in 20 opportunities.

The closer role should be in good hands though with Juan Nicasio and Felipe Rivero taking over.

Nicasio has an ERA of 1.35 and Rivero has an ERA of 0.58. Since being acquired in the Mark Melancon deal last year with the Washington Nationals, it has been believed that Rivero could be the team’s closer of the future.

Like The Fan On Facebook
Follow The Fan On Twitter

Comments

One Comment

  1. Tom Baranski says:
    June 9, 2017 at 7:35 PM

    Great. Even more puerto ricans

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch