Pirates Remove Tony Watson As Closer

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – It was just a matter of days ago that Clint Hurdle threw his support behind Tony Watson coming off a blown save against the Baltimore Orioles.

Watson then blew a second game against the Orioles and now Hurdle has seen enough.

Not closer by committee, but Watson's "unplugged" from 9th, Nicasio/Rivero will work 9th depending how game dictates usage of each earlier. — Chris Mack (@THEChrisMack) June 9, 2017

On the year, Watson has an ERA of 4.44 and has five blown saves in 15 opportunities.

Watson struggled in 2016 when he took over the closer role from Mark Melancon, blowing five saves in 20 opportunities.

The closer role should be in good hands though with Juan Nicasio and Felipe Rivero taking over.

Nicasio has an ERA of 1.35 and Rivero has an ERA of 0.58. Since being acquired in the Mark Melancon deal last year with the Washington Nationals, it has been believed that Rivero could be the team’s closer of the future.

