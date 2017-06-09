Paul Steigerwald: Mike Sullivan Is The Best Coach In The NHL

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – On the brink of winning back-to-back Stanley Cups in just his second season with the team, Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan is earning some high praise.

Paul Steigerwald joined The Starkey and Mueller Show to talk about the Cup Final and the job Sullivan has done with this team.

“I thin Mike Sullivan is the best coach the Pens have ever had,” Steigy said. “I love, love, love ‘Badger’ Bob Johnson and Scotty Bowman. I think Badger made the greatest impact on the organization because the Penguins were in a negative place and the organization was a negative organization, and he turned it into a positive place, and his saying is still there, and he still left a lasting impact on the organization. But Mike Sullivan, to me, is the best coach in the NHL, the best coach the Penguins have ever had, has done a phenomenal two years in a row now, and this team to me is more impressive than any Penguins’ Cup winning team. Maybe not the best team, but the most impressive because of what they’ve been through.”

Steigy also talked about the Conn Smythe and if he thinks Crosby has jumped over Geno as the odds-on favorite.

“I think so, he’s right there with points and he just does so many great things and he’s such a tremendous leader and such a target every night that people are just trying to do everything they can to stop him and he keeps going,” he said.

Click the audio link below to hear more from Steigy on which other Cup Final this series reminds him of, and if he thinks the series ends in Game 6.

