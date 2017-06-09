STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 5 Recap | Balloon Man | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Teen, 3 Others Arrested For Selling Counterfeit Penguins Tickets

June 9, 2017 11:51 AM
Filed Under: Counterfeit, Pittsburgh Penguins, Stanley Cup Playoffs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police arrested a teenager and three others for selling counterfeit Pittsburgh Penguins playoff tickets Thursday.

Pittsburgh police say a 15-year-old boy was caught trying to sell two counterfeit tickets near the intersection of 6th Street and Penn Avenue downtown around 4 p.m.

The counterfeit tickets had a face value of $510.

Police also arrested three other males. They have not yet been identified.

Last week, police arrested four New York men in connection to a counterfeit hockey ticket operation. Police found 52 counterfeit tickets and more than $2,000 in cash during their month-long investigation.

