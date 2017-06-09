Teen, 3 Others Arrested For Selling Counterfeit Penguins Tickets

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police arrested a teenager and three others for selling counterfeit Pittsburgh Penguins playoff tickets Thursday.
Pittsburgh police say a 15-year-old boy was caught trying to sell two counterfeit tickets near the intersection of 6th Street and Penn Avenue downtown around 4 p.m.
The counterfeit tickets had a face value of $510.
Police also arrested three other males. They have not yet been identified.
Last week, police arrested four New York men in connection to a counterfeit hockey ticket operation. Police found 52 counterfeit tickets and more than $2,000 in cash during their month-long investigation.
