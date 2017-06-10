Taco Bell Offers Free Food To Honor NBA Finals Win

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Taco Bell is offering free food Tuesday to honor the Golden State Warriors’ NBA Finals win.
Between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on June 13, anyone can “steal” one Doritos Locos Taco from participating Taco Bell locations because the Golden State Warriors stole a road win during Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
The promotion is limited to one free taco per customer.
More information can be found on Taco Bell’s website here: tacobell.com/StealATaco
One Comment
Why not KFC?