Taco Bell Offers Free Food To Honor NBA Finals Win

June 10, 2017 8:31 PM
Filed Under: Free Food, NBA Finals, Taco Bell

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Taco Bell is offering free food Tuesday to honor the Golden State Warriors’ NBA Finals win.

Between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on June 13, anyone can “steal” one Doritos Locos Taco from participating Taco Bell locations because the Golden State Warriors stole a road win during Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The promotion is limited to one free taco per customer.

More information can be found on Taco Bell’s website here: tacobell.com/StealATaco

Comments

One Comment

  1. Tom Baranski says:
    June 10, 2017 at 9:19 PM

    Why not KFC?

    Reply | Report comment |

