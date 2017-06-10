STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 5 Recap | Balloon Man | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Official: Search On For Missing Baby, Mom Denies Birth

June 10, 2017 8:09 PM
Filed Under: Arizona, Missing Child

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) – Authorities say they’re searching for a missing baby while the parents are jailed in Arizona for withholding information about the girl.

Mohave County attorney’s office investigator Steve Auld says officials in Arizona, Nevada and California are trying to track down “Baby Girl Jackson.”

Her parents, 37-year-old Nicholios Nealy and 33-year-old Octavia Jackson, are jailed in Kingman on civil contempt charges. No attorneys were listed for them.

Authorities say they discovered Jackson gave birth to an unnamed girl in Las Vegas in February. The couple has since refused to provide information on the infant, and Jackson denies having given birth.

They most recently lived in Fort Mohave but were previously in San Diego and Las Vegas.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch