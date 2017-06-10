Autopsy: Florida Parents Died Of Overdose With 3 Kids In Car

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a Florida couple found dead near their still-running car with their three young children in the backseat died of an accidental fentanyl overdose.
The Volusia County medical examiner released its report Friday into the deaths of 32-year-old Daniel and Heather Kelsey, 30.
The two were found on the side of Interstate 4 in December. Authorities say the couple’s three boys, ages 2, 1 and an infant, were inside and strapped into car seats watching a movie.
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the autopsies showed no foul play or signs of trauma in the two deaths.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports 27 fatal fentanyl overdoses in Volusia County last year, four times more than in 2014.
