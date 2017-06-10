STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 5 Recap | Balloon Man | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Photo: Pittsburgh Zoo Elephant Calf Shows Off Penguins Pride

June 10, 2017 3:10 PM
Filed Under: elephant, Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Zoo’s newest addition is only a week and a half old, but she’s already joining in on the Stanley Cup excitement!

Zoo spokeswoman Tracy Gray released a photo showing the baby elephant draped in a Stanley Cup Final 2017 towel, saying, “Our baby calf is showing her Penguin pride!”

baby elephant pittsburgh penguins Photo: Pittsburgh Zoo Elephant Calf Shows Off Penguins Pride

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Zoo)

The zoo’s 21-year-old elephant, Seeni, delivered the baby calf last week, but experts weren’t expecting Seeni to give birth until the end of June.

The calf was underweight, but zoo officials say she’s healthy and has been doing well. It will be several months until the calf makes her debut at the zoo’s exhibit.

