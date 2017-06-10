Photo: Pittsburgh Zoo Elephant Calf Shows Off Penguins Pride

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Zoo’s newest addition is only a week and a half old, but she’s already joining in on the Stanley Cup excitement!
Zoo spokeswoman Tracy Gray released a photo showing the baby elephant draped in a Stanley Cup Final 2017 towel, saying, “Our baby calf is showing her Penguin pride!”
The zoo’s 21-year-old elephant, Seeni, delivered the baby calf last week, but experts weren’t expecting Seeni to give birth until the end of June.
The calf was underweight, but zoo officials say she’s healthy and has been doing well. It will be several months until the calf makes her debut at the zoo’s exhibit.
