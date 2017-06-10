STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 5 Recap | Balloon Man | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Police: Shooting Involved Flare Gun, Shotgun Shell Of Rice Krispies

June 10, 2017 5:50 PM
Filed Under: California

EUREKA, Calif. (KDKA) — A California man was injured earlier this week when someone shot him using some unusual ammo.

It happened Wednesday afternoon in Eureka, Calif.

According to the Eureka Police Department, emergency responders were sent to the scene for a report of shots fired.

Once they arrived, they found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound to the hand. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect, 29-year-old Timothy Glass, Jr., fled the scene on a bicycle.

Police say it appears that Glass shot the victim using a flare gun loaded with a shotgun shell filled with Rice Krispies.

Detectives detained Glass shortly thereafter. Glass resisted arrest and caused a minor injury to a detective.

The shooting victim did not want to press charges, but Glass was arrested for resisting arrest and probation violation.

