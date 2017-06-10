Woman Charged For Stealing $11 Thousand In Jewelry From Employer

OAKLAND (KDKA) — An Oakmont woman is facing charges for stealing thousands of dollars in jewelry from her employer.
Police say an 84-year-old Oakland resident was in the hospital last month, and when she returned home, she found that several pieces of jewelry were missing.
The missing jewelry was valued at approximately $11,000.
During the investigation, officers determined that Pamela Jo Ferrante, the victim’s housekeeper, stole and pawned the jewelry.
Ferrante was arrested Saturday and sent to Allegheny County Jail.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter