Woman Charged For Stealing $11 Thousand In Jewelry From Employer

June 10, 2017 5:23 PM
OAKLAND (KDKA) — An Oakmont woman is facing charges for stealing thousands of dollars in jewelry from her employer.

Police say an 84-year-old Oakland resident was in the hospital last month, and when she returned home, she found that several pieces of jewelry were missing.

The missing jewelry was valued at approximately $11,000.

During the investigation, officers determined that Pamela Jo Ferrante, the victim’s housekeeper, stole and pawned the jewelry.

Ferrante was arrested Saturday and sent to Allegheny County Jail.

