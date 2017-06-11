STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 6 Follow The Action | Balloon Man | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Dick’s Sporting Goods To Reopen For Stanley Cup Gear

June 11, 2017 11:00 PM
Filed Under: Dick's Sporting Goods, Pittsburgh Penguins, Stanley Cup, Stanley Cup Final

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins are Stanley Cup champions yet again! If you want to get your Stanley Cup gear as soon as possible, Dick’s Sporting Goods has you covered.

A number of Dick’s Sporting Goods stores in the Pittsburgh area will reopen immediately after the game so fans can get their Stanley Cup 2017 gear. The stores will also reopen early, at 6 a.m., Monday.

The following locations are participating:

  • Cranberry Crossroads
  • McCandless Crossing
  • South hills Village (will remain open all night)
  • Robinson Town Centre
  • Greenwood Plaza
  • Monroeville Mall
  • Beaver Valley Mall
  • Westmoreland Mall
  • Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills
  • Century III Mall
  • The Waterfront
  • Strabane Square
  • Hempfield Pointe Plaza
  • Fayette Crossing
  • University Towne Centre in West Virginia (will only open Tuesday at 6 a.m.)

In addition to the extended hours, four locations — McCandless, South Hills, Robinson and Cranberry — will have in-store celebrations, including rally walls, rally beards and face painting.

