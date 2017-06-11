Pittsburghers Celebrate Pride Month At Equality March

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pride weekend continued Sunday afternoon with the EQT Equality March.

Sunday’s festivities began with the Rise Up For Our Rights rally at PPG Paints Arena, and the march stepped off from there around 12:30 p.m.

Floats, organizations and entertainers paraded all the way to Liberty Avenue as hundreds lined the streets to celebrate.

“I love the gay pride parade. It’s awesome. They always have a great turnout,” Donna Saunders, of the Hill District, said. “It’s beautiful. I love it. I come here every year.”

“Being here is so safe because everyone is accepting, and even if there’s a protester, there’s so much love to overcome the hate,” Max Namey, of Pittsburgh, said.

Participants ranged from local organizations to bigger companies — like Amazon, Chipotle, Starbucks and Walmart.

Kirstin Maldonado, of the a cappella group Pentatonix, is scheduled to close out Pride weekend with a performance on the 10th Street Stage around 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pride kicked off a busy weekend downtown Saturday with PrideFest and Jennifer Hudson’s Pride In The Street performance.

