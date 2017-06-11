Trader Joe’s Recalls Ice Cream For Possible Metal In Product

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Trader Joe’s is recalling one of its flavors of ice cream due to possible metal in the product.
The recall affects Trader Joe’s Matcha Green Tea Ice Cream with an SKU number of 055740.
Trader Joe’s says there may be small metal pieces in the ice cream. No injuries or illnesses have been reported.
Customers who purchased this product are urged not to eat it and to throw it away or return it to the store for a full refund.
More information can be found on Trader Joe’s website here: traderjoes.com/announcement/category/recalls
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter