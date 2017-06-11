STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 6 Preview | Balloon Man | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Trader Joe’s Recalls Ice Cream For Possible Metal In Product

June 11, 2017 3:40 PM
Filed Under: Recall, Trader Joe's

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Trader Joe’s is recalling one of its flavors of ice cream due to possible metal in the product.

The recall affects Trader Joe’s Matcha Green Tea Ice Cream with an SKU number of 055740.

trader joes ice cream Trader Joes Recalls Ice Cream For Possible Metal In Product

(Photo Credit: Trader Joe’s)

Trader Joe’s says there may be small metal pieces in the ice cream. No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

Customers who purchased this product are urged not to eat it and to throw it away or return it to the store for a full refund.

More information can be found on Trader Joe’s website here: traderjoes.com/announcement/category/recalls

