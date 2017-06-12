Gun Owner Heading To Prison In 13-Year-Old’s Shooting Death

GREENSBURG (KDKA/AP) – A man whose unsecured gun was used by a 14-year-old boy to fatally shoot his 13-year-old friend is heading to prison.

Joshua Hudec, 32, of Mt. Pleasant, pleaded guilty to five misdemeanor counts each of child endangerment and reckless endangerment on Monday. He will serve 11 ½ to 23 months in prison.

The murder victim’s father made one thing clear he wanted Hudec locked up.

“I won’t accept nothing less that jail time,” Mark Gustavson said.

Police say Hudec’s handgun was left unsecured in his apartment when an 18-year-old babysitter was watching his three children in March 2016. Authorities say then 14-year-old John Burnsworth and 13-year-old James Gustafson were visiting the house. Police allege the babysitter asked Burnsworth to point the gun at Gustafson to scare him so he would leave.

Burnsworth was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in juvenile court. He is in a facility for court adjudicated youth and could stay there until he’s 21.

Mark Gustavson wanted trials for all involved.

“I don’t get a deal. My family don’t get a deal for losing my son,” he said in April. “At least we get a part in saying what the plea deal will be.”

Brooke Nelson, 20, is also looking for a deal. Authorities say she admitted to showing Burnsworth where the gun was and also faces child endangerment charges.

“The one person who should have the most time would be Brooke,” the victim’s father said. “She was the one who took the kid into the room and gave him the gun.”

Nelson has till the end of the month work out a plea agreement, or she will head to trial.

