WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS: Game 6 Recap | Parade Plans | Trophy Tracker | Fans Excited | Sullivan Best Pens Coach Ever? | Fans Eat Catfish | More
PLAYER REACTIONS: Scott Wilson | Evgeni Malkin | Bryan Rust | Chris Kunitz

Gun Owner Heading To Prison In 13-Year-Old’s Shooting Death

June 12, 2017 9:15 PM
Filed Under: James Gustafson, James Robert Gustafson, John Burnsworth, Joshua Hudec, Mount Pleasant, Mt. Pleasant, Ross Guidotti, Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG (KDKA/AP) – A man whose unsecured gun was used by a 14-year-old boy to fatally shoot his 13-year-old friend is heading to prison.

Joshua Hudec, 32, of Mt. Pleasant, pleaded guilty to five misdemeanor counts each of child endangerment and reckless endangerment on Monday. He will serve 11 ½ to 23 months in prison.

The murder victim’s father made one thing clear he wanted Hudec locked up.

“I won’t accept nothing less that jail time,” Mark Gustavson said.

Police say Hudec’s handgun was left unsecured in his apartment when an 18-year-old babysitter was watching his three children in March 2016. Authorities say then 14-year-old John Burnsworth and 13-year-old James Gustafson were visiting the house. Police allege the babysitter asked Burnsworth to point the gun at Gustafson to scare him so he would leave.

Burnsworth was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in juvenile court. He is in a facility for court adjudicated youth and could stay there until he’s 21.

Mark Gustavson wanted trials for all involved.

“I don’t get a deal. My family don’t get a deal for losing my son,” he said in April. “At least we get a part in saying what the plea deal will be.”

Brooke Nelson, 20, is also looking for a deal. Authorities say she admitted to showing Burnsworth where the gun was and also faces child endangerment charges.

“The one person who should have the most time would be Brooke,” the victim’s father said. “She was the one who took the kid into the room and gave him the gun.”

Nelson has till the end of the month work out a plea agreement, or she will head to trial.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch