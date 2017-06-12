STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS: Game 6 Recap | Balloon Man | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Fans Flock To Stores To Get Hands On Stanley Cup Gear

June 12, 2017 6:44 AM
Filed Under: Dick's Sporting Goods, Pittsburgh Penguins, Stanley Cup

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins claimed their second straight Stanley Cup, which sent fans to local Dick’s Sporting Goods stores looking for gear.

A number of stores around the area reopened at 6 a.m.

The following locations are participating:

  • Cranberry Crossroads
  • McCandless Crossing
  • South hills Village (will remain open all night)
  • Robinson Town Centre
  • Greenwood Plaza
  • Monroeville Mall
  • Beaver Valley Mall
  • Westmoreland Mall
  • Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills
  • Century III Mall
  • The Waterfront
  • Strabane Square
  • Hempfield Pointe Plaza
  • Fayette Crossing
  • University Towne Centre in West Virginia (will only open Tuesday at 6 a.m.)

In addition to the extended hours, four locations — McCandless, South Hills, Robinson and Cranberry — will have in-store celebrations, including rally walls, rally beards and face painting.

