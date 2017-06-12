Fans Flock To Stores To Get Hands On Stanley Cup Gear

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins claimed their second straight Stanley Cup, which sent fans to local Dick’s Sporting Goods stores looking for gear.
A number of stores around the area reopened at 6 a.m.
The following locations are participating:
- Cranberry Crossroads
- McCandless Crossing
- South hills Village (will remain open all night)
- Robinson Town Centre
- Greenwood Plaza
- Monroeville Mall
- Beaver Valley Mall
- Westmoreland Mall
- Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills
- Century III Mall
- The Waterfront
- Strabane Square
- Hempfield Pointe Plaza
- Fayette Crossing
- University Towne Centre in West Virginia (will only open Tuesday at 6 a.m.)
In addition to the extended hours, four locations — McCandless, South Hills, Robinson and Cranberry — will have in-store celebrations, including rally walls, rally beards and face painting.
