Three-Peat? Penguins Favorites To Win 2018 Stanley Cup

June 12, 2017 2:01 PM
Filed Under: Pittsburgh Penguins, Stanley Cup

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins are already being picked to win a sixth Stanley Cup title.

Less than 24-hours after winning their fifth title, Las Vegas sportsbook Bovada has the Penguins as 9-to-1 odds to win the 2018 Stanley Cup.

That would be a three-peat for the Penguins and the team’s sixth Stanley Cup.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are picked second to win the Cup, at 12 to 1 odds.

The Nashville Predators, Montreal Canadiens, and Los Angeles Kings round out the top 5 in odds to win it all next year.

