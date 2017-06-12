Three-Peat? Penguins Favorites To Win 2018 Stanley Cup

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins are already being picked to win a sixth Stanley Cup title.
Less than 24-hours after winning their fifth title, Las Vegas sportsbook Bovada has the Penguins as 9-to-1 odds to win the 2018 Stanley Cup.
That would be a three-peat for the Penguins and the team’s sixth Stanley Cup.
The Tampa Bay Lightning are picked second to win the Cup, at 12 to 1 odds.
The Nashville Predators, Montreal Canadiens, and Los Angeles Kings round out the top 5 in odds to win it all next year.