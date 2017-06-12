STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS: Game 6 Recap | Balloon Man | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Mayor Promises Stanley Cup Parade, But Plans Unclear So Far

June 12, 2017 7:37 AM
Filed Under: Bill Peduto, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, Stanley Cup, Stanley Cup Parade

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Mayor Bill Peduto says there will be a victory parade for the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins, but plans for the event are still being developed.

Allegheny County Airport Authority officials say there won’t be a celebration at Pittsburgh International Airport when the Penguins return home late Monday. The team will not be coming through the main terminal and won’t be visible to fans.

Last year, the Penguins also clinched the Cup on a Sunday and the parade was held the following Wednesday. It’s unclear whether that scenario will repeat itself. About 400,000 fans lined streets downtown for that parade, the biggest celebration for any of the team’s five Stanley Cup championships.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch