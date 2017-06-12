Pens Fans Celebrate Stanley Cup Win By Eating Raw Catfish

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins took a bite out of the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final and now, fans are doing the same.

The Predators’ tradition of throwing catfish on the ice was just one of the many storylines of the series.

Well, as Penguins fans filled the streets on the South Side, some decided to celebrate by eating catfish – raw.

Wow.

But, that person was not alone in their unquenchable hunger for raw catfish.

Here’s another guy partaking in the festivities while holding a homemade Stanley Cup.

We go live to Pittsburgh where they're eating catfish A post shared by Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) on Jun 11, 2017 at 9:18pm PDT

Then, there’s this fellow who picks up a catfish off the ground, takes a bite while posing for photos and then flings the carcass into the crowd.

Here’s hoping someone had some Listerine on standby for these fans.

