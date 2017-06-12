Report: Fleury Agrees To Waive No-Movement Clause For Expansion Draft

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It hasn’t even been 24 hours since the Pittsburgh Penguins won the Stanley Cup, but thoughts have already turned to the future of one particular player.
According to TVA Sports’ Renaud Lavoie, Marc-Andre Fleury will be available for selection in the upcoming NHL Expansion Draft.
Marc-André Fleury accepted the Penguins request in February to waive his no move clause for the expansion draft. Only for Las Vegas.
Per Lavoie, the Penguins approached Fleury about waiving his no-movement clause in February and he agreed.
As part of the Expansion Draft rules, teams must protect any player with a no-movement clause. However, they can ask players to waive it, which appears to be the case with Fleury.
Teams have until 5 p.m. Saturday to submit their list of protected players. The Las Vegas Golden Knights will make their selections by 10 a.m. on June 21. Their picks will then be announced during the NHL Awards ceremony the same night.
