WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS: Game 6 Recap | Parade Plans | Fans Excited | Sullivan Best Pens Coach Ever?| Fans Eat Catfish | More
PLAYER REACTIONS: Scott Wilson | Evgeni Malkin | Bryan Rust | Chris Kunitz

State Issues Third Warning For Youth Detention Center

June 12, 2017 5:19 PM
Filed Under: Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, Shuman Center, Shuman Juvenile Detention Center

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services has issued the third compliance warning to an embattled Pittsburgh detention center.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Shuman Juvenile Detention Center received its third provisional license Friday after failing to correct several violations. Detention center officials now must create a plan of correction that complies with DHS.

There have been a series of troubling reports from the facility. Reports from DHS reference an attempted suicide at the center in October. Shuman staffers were also accused of physically abusing residents in the reports.

A detention facility can be closed if it doesn’t meet compliance standards after four consecutive provisional licenses.

Brad Korinski, legal counsel for a juvenile detention advisory board member, says he is surprised by the warning, saying the county has been complying.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch