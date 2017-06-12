State Issues Third Warning For Youth Detention Center

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services has issued the third compliance warning to an embattled Pittsburgh detention center.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Shuman Juvenile Detention Center received its third provisional license Friday after failing to correct several violations. Detention center officials now must create a plan of correction that complies with DHS.
There have been a series of troubling reports from the facility. Reports from DHS reference an attempted suicide at the center in October. Shuman staffers were also accused of physically abusing residents in the reports.
A detention facility can be closed if it doesn’t meet compliance standards after four consecutive provisional licenses.
Brad Korinski, legal counsel for a juvenile detention advisory board member, says he is surprised by the warning, saying the county has been complying.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)