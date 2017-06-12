Fans Celebrate Back-To-Back Stanley Cup Victories

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ecstatic fans celebrated all over Pittsburgh after the Penguins won the Stanley Cup on Sunday night.

Fans flooded East Carson Street on the South Side. There was a visible police presence to make sure things stayed under control.

Public Safety officials announced late last week that there would be restricted access to the South Side after the end of the game so that more people can’t pour into the South Side. They also said that they would start to clear people out of the streets after about 90 minutes.

While some partied in the streets, others immediately headed to Dick’s Sporting Goods locations to get their hands on this year’s Stanley Cup gear.

Mayor Bill Peduto tweeted early Monday morning that the city was working with the Penguins to plan a victory parade.

Ok.First, no 2 hour delays tomorrow. We are Pittsburgh, we work hard & are used to being Champions. Second, we're working w Pens on parade. — bill peduto (@billpeduto) June 12, 2017

There is no word when the parade will be yet.

