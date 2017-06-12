WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS: Game 6 Recap | Parade Plans | Fans Excited | Sullivan Best Pens Coach Ever?| Fans Eat Catfish | More
PLAYER REACTIONS: Scott Wilson | Evgeni Malkin | Bryan Rust | Chris Kunitz

Stanley Cup Returns To Pittsburgh: Track The Trophy 2017

June 12, 2017 4:47 PM
Filed Under: Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Penguins, Stanley Cup

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Stanley Cup is back home in Pittsburgh.

The back-to-back champion Penguins arrived back in town Monday afternoon from Nashville hauling hockey’s most hallowed trophy with them.

Over the next few days, the Stanley Cup is sure to be spotted all over town.

You can keep track of where the trophy goes and with who right here!

Head coach Mike Sullivan carried it off the plane after landing in the Steel City. But the Cup was then handed off to captain Sidney Crosby who loaded it into his car for a little one-on-one time.

Shortly afterward, it was spotted in the Rite Aid in Sewickley. A fan posted this photo to Twitter:

Also in Sewickley, it turned up at Safran’s Market. They posted these photos to Facebook:

On Tuesday night, it looks like the Cup will be heading over to PNC Park. The Pirates and Penguins shared this exchange on Twitter:

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch