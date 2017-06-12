Stanley Cup Returns To Pittsburgh: Track The Trophy 2017

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Stanley Cup is back home in Pittsburgh.

The back-to-back champion Penguins arrived back in town Monday afternoon from Nashville hauling hockey’s most hallowed trophy with them.

Over the next few days, the Stanley Cup is sure to be spotted all over town.

You can keep track of where the trophy goes and with who right here!

Head coach Mike Sullivan carried it off the plane after landing in the Steel City. But the Cup was then handed off to captain Sidney Crosby who loaded it into his car for a little one-on-one time.

Shortly afterward, it was spotted in the Rite Aid in Sewickley. A fan posted this photo to Twitter:

Also in Sewickley, it turned up at Safran’s Market. They posted these photos to Facebook:

On Tuesday night, it looks like the Cup will be heading over to PNC Park. The Pirates and Penguins shared this exchange on Twitter:

Well, we've raised the #StanleyCup… How about we join you and raise the Jolly Roger? pic.twitter.com/9xT5QHAXW4 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 12, 2017

